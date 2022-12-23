Disha Patani Goes Racy in Butt-Revealing Black Dress With Criss-Cross Panels – See Hot Pics

Disha Patani makes a jaw-dropping appearance in her black dress that comes with sheer fabric, criss-cross detailing, and peepholes to add that extra oomph to her look. A super risky number that only Disha could have carried!

Disha Patani Goes Racy in Butt-Revealing Black Dress With Criss-Cross Panels - See Hot Pics

Disha Patani hot pics: Disha Patani has seized the day by dropping a set of new pictures on social media. The actress attended a birthday party last night and chose to go completely bold in her all-black dress. Now, Disha’s dress is something we have never seen her wearing before but something that definitely only she can carry that well.

Disha sizzled up things in a black dress that came with a sheer panel on both sides and featured criss-cross detailing on the butt. The actor flaunted her fabulous figure in that sultry dress and amped up her hotness game with the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Disha didn’t write any caption on her post as she simply shared her pictures in the sexy black dress. She also dropped a picture with her rumoured beau from the elevator while posing in the same outfit. The actor didn’t reveal her full look in front of the paparazzi as she entered the party venue on Thursday evening in Mumbai. Disha kept the racy detailing of her dress covered with a feathered black shawl and dropped it as she stepped inside.

With the sheer fabric, the criss-cross panels, the peephole detailing, and the black bralette that she teamed up with the dress, there was so much happening in that look. However, Disha ties everything together in her party avatar and looks better than most actresses would in that busy number. What do you think?