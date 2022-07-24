Disha Patani hot look in neon bralette: Disha Patani is busy promoting her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria among others. This also means that she’s rocking a few sensational looks lately right from a figure-hugging mini to a gown with a thigh-high slit detailing. At the latest event, where the entire team promoted the film, Disha turned up wearing unbelievably striking separates.Also Read - Nora Fatehi Flaunts Incredible Figure in Hot Animal-Print Bustier Top And Jeans - Check Viral Video

Disha, who loves to take some risks when it comes to fashion and style, wore a tiny neon crop top with a matching lacy bralette and teamed it up with a full sparkly pencil skirt that featured a really long thigh-high slit. Keeping it close to her personal style, she flaunted a lot of decolletage, her toned abs and long legs in those separates. Disha made every inch of that look work on her glamorous frame. Also Read - Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot Sparks Meme-Fest on Twitter, Fans in Awe of His Guts And Glory - Check Funniest Memes

Check out Disha Patani’s hot neon look here:

Seems like Disha has brought back the neon trend in vogue. The actor often wears sensuous bralettes and strappy mini-dresses when she’s captured in off-duty looks. However, she is also taking the same route when promoting her films. The actor is playing the role of a temptress in EK Villain Returns which is about deceiving in relationships, the vengeance that ensues and the glamour that such stories entail. She’s joined by another hot diva, Tara Sutaria, in the film. Also Read - Disha Patani Scores High on Fitness As She Practices Kickboxing in New Workout Video- WATCH

Ek Villain Returns is directed by Mohit Suri who also successfully helmed the first part of the series featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. The film is set to release on July 28.