Mumbai: Actor Disha Patani is chilling in the Maldives once again. The actor flew to the stunning place for a holiday with her boyfriend Tiger Shroff a few days back. Both Tiger and Disha were papped at the airport earlier last week as they jetted out of Mumbai to spend some quality time together amid the coronavirus scare and the Maharashtra Janta Curfew. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt Jet Off to Maldives Amid Maharashtra Janta Curfew – See Photos

On Monday morning, Disha decided to just break the internet with a super-steamy bikini picture. The picture shows her posing on the white sand with a beautiful background. She is seen wearing a brown coloured bikini with fringes all over. Disha also flaunts her perfect tan in the picture and leaves no stone unturned in showing off that fabulously toned physique. Check out Disha’s post here: Also Read - Planning a Trip to The Maldives? The Country is Planning to Vaccinate Tourists Upon Arrival | Deets Inside

Apart from Disha and Tiger, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also flew out of Mumbai this morning. Reports suggest that they, too, are out to visit the Maldives to take a break from their mundane schedule amid the pandemic in Mumbai. Both Ranbir and Alia have recently tested negative after staying under isolation for over two weeks.

Several Bollywood celebs jetted out of the city as soon as the Janta Curfew was announced last week. In absence of any new shoots, the celebs preferred spending this time with the family members and friends. Sara Ali Khan also landed in the Maldives with her mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Janhvi Kapoor also visited the Maldives recently with her friends. Madhuri Dixit, Hina Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Arti Singh, Tina Datta, Shraddha Kapoor, Shibani Dandekar, and Dia Mirza among other celebs were spotted having fun in the Maldives recently.