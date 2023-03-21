Home

Entertainment

Disha Patani Shows Scintillating Dance Moves in Bold Black Bodysuit – Watch Hot Video

Disha Patani totally burns the dance floor with her hot performance as she joins Akshay Kumar, Sonam Bajwa, and Mouni Roy on the US tour. Check out the latest video here.

Disha Patani Shows Scintillating Dance Moves in Bold Black Bodysuit - Watch Hot Video

Disha Patani hot dance performance: Actor Disha Patani dropped a sizzling video on social media in which she is seen burning the stage with her hot dance movies. The actor is currently on ‘The Entertainers’ tour with Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, and Sonam Bajwa among others. On Monday evening, she set the internet on fire by posting a sexy video from her dance performance.

Disha is seen rocking her fabulous figure in a black sheer bodysuit that sits right on her curves. She further styles her look with a pair of boots and sheer gloves. The actor keeps her hair open in loose waves and wears stockings to add more edginess to her look.

CHECK DISHA PATANI’S HOT DANCE VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Disha is known for her sensuous dance moves and sultry photoshoots. She is blessed with a gorgeous body and she never shies away from flaunting that in glamorous photoshoots and videos. The actor recently shared a hot video in red lingerie photoshoot with a sequined sheer skirt.

On the work front, Disha will be seen alongside Surya in his pan-India biggie – Surya 42, Yodha and Project K. Reports are rife about her signing Anees Bazmee’s next film which is yet to be announced. Disha is definitely on a roll and this video shows how she owns her sexuality on stage.

