Disha Patani Impresses Anime Fans in Lavender Tube Top And Mini Skirt, Fans Say ‘Tiger’s Loss’ – Watch Hot Viral Clip

Disha Patani took the internet by storm AGAIN in her sultry anime avatar for a winter photoshoot - Watch viral clip
Disha Patani who has been making waves with her rumoured beau and gym trainer Aleksandar Alex Ilic has once again broken the internet with her barbie look. Disha Patani wore a ravishing purple tube and chequered matching miniskirt. The sexy fitness enthusiast rounded up her anime look with a cropped jacket and fur boots. Disha Patani accessorised her look with a dramatic neckpiece and purple tic-tac clips. She rose the hotness level in her bob cut with vibrant purple strands. She glammed up with defined eyes, dewy makeup and glossy lips.
DISHA PATANI RAISES HOTNESS LEVEL WITH ANIME LOOK IN VIRAL CLIP
Disha Patani’s steamy look in jer barbie-like avatar has raised the temperature in Winter. Ek Villian Returns actor’s incredible physique and seductive personality unquestionably made the weather feel like summer. Disha Patani’s fans dropped fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “India’s beautiful lady ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😮😮😮😮🔥🔥🔥.” Another user wrote, “Next Bollywood Queen.
DISHA PATANI MAKES JAWS DROP WITH HER ANIME-INSPIRED LOOK
Disha Patani is a passionate anime fan, who repeatedly mentioned how much she likes anime. The actor has once again proved her love for anime with her latest sexy photoshoot inspired by anime shows and cartoons.
DISHA PATANI OOZES OOMPH IN THE LATEST PHOTOS
DISHA PATANI LOOKS BOMBSHELL IN LATEST PHOTO
On the professional front, Disha Patani is currently on set with actor Suriya for Suriya 42. She will also appear in the action drama Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. The fitness enthusiast also has Project K with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.
