Last week, actor Tiger Shroff teased his fans with his latest song Casanova. His dance and music have sent the Internet into a meltdown. The song is again making headlines but not because of Tiger, but the credit goes to his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. The Malang actor on Monday, took to the internet to share a sizzling video in a black bikini, grooving to Tiger’s latest song Casanova. Apart from dancing to the tunes of the song, she was seen singing the lyrics. Also Read - Disha Patani Redefines Fitness Goals By Doing Lat Pulldown Workout| WATCH

Disha posted the video on Instagram and captioned the post with a few emoji’s. The video has garnered with more than 2,00,000 likes. Casanova has been sung by Tiger Shroff, composed by Avitesh Shrivastava, who has also written its lyrics. Also Read - Casanova Teaser Out: Tiger Shroff Flaunts His Phenomenal Dance Moves in Latest Song

The post is flooded with heart and fire emojis as her fans go crazy after watching her video. Also Read - Did Anil Kapoor Confirm Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Relationship on The Kapil Sharma Show?

Watch the fascinating dance video of Disha Patani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Disha Patani is not just a versatile actor but also a fitness enthusiast. She keeps on sharing her pictures and videos from her fitness regime. Last week, she uploaded a video that redefines her fitness goals for fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Disha and Tiger have been in talks for their rumoured relationship. However, Anil Kapoor gave hints about their relationship on The Kapil Sharma Show. On the TV show, Kapil asked Anil whose diet he would like to steal and the actor named Tiger. He added that he has not worked with Tiger yet but “lekin uski jo woh hai na’ Disha Patani, I have stolen her diet (to stay fit).”

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Radhe, co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva.