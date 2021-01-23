Bollywood’s hottest diva Disha Patani is making headlines these days with her Instagram post. After sharing drool-worthy bikini pictures from Maldives, the Malang actor on Friday, took to the internet to share a hip-hop dance video that come as a treat for her keen fans. With this dance, Disha has yet again flaunted her killer moves on American rapper Saweetie’s peppy track Tap In. The Instagram reel shows Disha grooving with choreographers and friends Alisha Behura and Ankan Sen. Sharing the video on the social platform, Disha wrote: “Just chilling Choreography @alisha__behura @ankan_sen7 dancing with my beauty @dimplekotecha #tapin @saweetie.” His rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, dropped a fire emoji on one of the posts and she replied with heart emojis. Also Read - '28 Looks Good On Me'! Krishna Shroff Shares Alluring Picture in Her 'Birthday Suit' Red Bikini

Apart from Tiger, his sister Krishna Shroff also appreciated the video. She left a heart emoji. She wrote: “Okaaay, I see you girlll. 😍🔥”. The video has garnered over 8,07,736 likes and received comments from several celeb friends such as Elli Avrram, Sussanne Khan, Siddharth Mahadevan. Also Read - Disha Patani Rocks Bodycon Dresses Better Than Anyone Else, These Instagram Pics Are Proof!

In the video, Disha wore an XXL size yellow hoodie with lemon yellow jogging pants, white sneakers and a green cap. Also Read - Disha Patani in Black Bikini Croons And Grooves to Tiger Shroff’s ‘Casanova’, Video Goes Viral

Watch the viral dance video of Disha here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)