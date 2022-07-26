New Delhi: Actor Disha Patani is known for her ‘body’ of work. She’s one of the fittest actors in B’town and can make even a piece of rag do wonders of that hot physique. In her upcoming movie, Ek Villain Returns, Disha has put her gorgeous figure on full display. Not just that, she has dropped all inhibitions about going intimate with a male actor on-screen. Ever since the trailer of the film hit social media, her fans have been talking about her steamy scenes with co-actor John Abraham.Also Read - John Abraham's Cheeky Reaction to Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot: 'Lots of Edited Portion From Dostana...'

Now, at a press conference of the movie in Delhi, Disha opened up about filming such scenes. The actor, who has done films like Baaghi 2, Bharat and Malang among others, complimented John for the same. She said she was extremely comfortable in his company and his director Mohit Suri made the rest of the things easier for her.

Disha Patani reacts to filming steamy scenes with John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns

When asked if it was easy filming intimacy in Ek Villain Returns, Disha said, "See who am I doing these scenes with… John Abraham! It was very comfortable with Mohit sir (Mohit Suri, director) being around, and with John and the entire team at every point. I have no complaints at all."

Ek Villain Returns also features Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria apart from Disha and John. All four actors were present While they talked about the films and answered who’s going to be the ‘villain’ this time, both John and Arjun answered questions about Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot that has created waves on the internet. While Arjun maintained that one should just let people pe, John took a dig at his own past work.

John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor react to Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot

Reacting to the viral photoshoot, Arjun said, “If I may say this it doesn’t matter what sex the person is actually. If he or she is open to being photographed in a certain way or not being photographed in a certain way, we should accept all. We should not make it a bigger deal than what it already is in society. Let’s just learn to accept things and not make a debate where there’s none.”

John, on the other hand, reacted in a funny manner and talked about his own movie Dostana in which he flaunted his bare butt for a popular song. The actor said, “I also wanted to tell you that there are a lot of edited portions of Dostana that I still have…” and the audience burst out laughing.

Meanwhile, Ek Villain Returns hits the screens on July 28. The film is the sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Are you excited about the film? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Ek Villain Returns!