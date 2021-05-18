Mumbai: Actor Disha Patani, who was seen recently in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, has shared a super hot photo from the film where she is seen wearing a sexy pink dress. Disha Patani has nailed the fashion statement with her awesome outfits in the Salman Khan film. Disha’s look in pink dress has made her fans go gaga. In the photo shared on social medi, the diva is seen wearing a pink bustier top which she teamed with a pink mini skirt. She wore it in the song Zoom Zoom and left the audience awestruck. Also Read - Radhe: Gautam Gulati Confesses Hitting Salman Khan While Filming Fight Scene, Reveals Latter's Reaction

Have a look at Disha Patani’s dress:

Here’s another look fro the song:

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Prabhdeva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Salman Khan. The film also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film was released this year on Eid. She will also feature in Ek Villian 2 alongside Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham. She was last seen in Mohit Suri’s action-thriller Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu.