Disha Patani is a Water Baby as She Drops Poolside Pic in Hot Animal-Print Bikini - See Viral Photos

Disha Patani is a Water Baby in Hot Bikini: Disha Patani is definitely on a throwback spree as she keeps posting her vacation photos in hot beachwear and bathing suits. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast is always hailed by netizens for her svelte physique and washboard abs. Disha also often drops her gym video reels on her Instagram handle donning sexy sports gear. Her fans and followers are always delighted to see her kickboxing and weight training clips. The Ek Villain Returns actor follows a very strict health regime and never skips her workouts despite her professional commitments like movie shoots and promotions, award shows, etc.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

DISHA PATANI SETS MAJOR VACATION GOALS IN ANIMAL-PRINT BIKINI

Disha shared a series of pictures from one of her throwback vacation photo collections. Apart from her sizzling pool pics in smoking hot bikini, she also shared scenic views. A shot of sea and an aerial photo of the sky looks serene and sets major travel goals. Disha as usual brings the much-needed oomph factor and glam quotient in her sexy animal-print bikini. A photo of her enjoying her swim and another hot back shot of her sensual bikini was praised by netizens. The actor received several heart and heart-shaped eye emojis.

Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ action-thriller Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She has already commenced shooting of her first Tamil movie Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of the sci-fi thriller Project K starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

