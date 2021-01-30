Bollywood star Disha Patani, who was last seen in the 2020 thriller Malang, has now started prepping for her next outing Ek Villian 2. A source close to the star revealed, “Disha has been taking a lot of workshops and is immersing herself in full prep for the film. She also has been doing a ton of reading sessions for the film, to stay on top of her game. She will start shooting for the project soon.” To keep in touch with her craft, Disha has been attending online narrations and was reading different scripts during the nationwide lockdown, turning it into a productive period for herself. Also Read - Disha Patani Nails the Dewy-Makeup Look in Her Latest Tutorial Video- WATCH

For Ek Villian 2, she will be reuniting with Malang director, Mohit Suri. Ek Villian 2 is the sequel to the 2014 film and will star Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. The project was initially set to go on floors in 2020, but was delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown.

The first part was released in 2014 and featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Shaad Randhawa. The film was an indulgent affair that breaks down the boundaries of a regular thriller.

Apart from Ek Villian 2, Patani will also be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan. The Prabhu Deva-directorial also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Patani also has Ashima Chibber’s KTina in the pipeline.