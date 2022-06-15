Disha Patani Hot Photos: Bollywood actor Disha Patani recently celebrated her birthday in Barcelona, Spain. She won millions of hearts with her photo series from the Mediterranean. With around 52 million followers on Instagram, Disha treated her fans with bold and sensuous mirror selfies in a black bikini bralette with red hot pants. Though she is back from the holidays, it seems like she is missing being at the beach. In one of the clicks, Disha Patani flaunted her sensuous avatar, showing off her washboard abs and toned bikini body.Also Read - Disha Patani Flaunts Sexy Curves While Grooving in Hot White Crop-Pants- Watch Viral Video

In another selfie photo from the beach, Disha Patani looked her sexiest best while getting tanned in a black bikini. She flaunted her plunging neckline and accessorised her look with a cross pendant. Some of the comments read, ‘🔥🔥🔥 look at you!!!’, ‘The eternal queen of the film industry 💓💕💕💕’. Also Read - Disha Patani Sizzles in Hot Black Corset Top-Ripped Jeans, Fan Asks Krishna Shroff to Call Her ‘Bhabhi’

Along with the pictures, Disha Patani just put the flower emoji in her caption. The Instagram post gained a lot of attention as fans and industry colleagues from all over-hyped her up. It garnered 1,817,629 likes within a few hours. Also Read - Disha Patani Turns A Year Older Today, Her Top Bold And Sensual Looks That Will Make Your Jaws Drop

Disha Patani’s hot and sensuous look in black bikini:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Disha Patani, on the professional front, will be seen in Ek Villain Returns also starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. She has also joined the cast of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s movie Project K. The film is a pan-Indian movie and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.