Actress Disha Patani is one of the actresses who never fails to impress fans with her style. From time to time, the Malang fame also gives everyone a sneak peek into her everyday life and leaves them feeling motivated with her fitness videos. Speaking of this, Disha Patani’s recent picture from lift where she is seen wearing a hot and sexy orange and pink bodycon dress goes viral. Disha has actually started our ‘Khooni Monday’ with glamorous pictures. She also flaunts her bright smile which is bound to give you relatable vibes.

A few days ago, Disha Patani modeled for an innerwear brand in sexy lingerie as netizens admired her hot body. The actress took to Instagram to share her hot curves in a red leopard print bikini and the pictures seemed to be from the Maldives. Disha is very particular about her diet and fitness and never compromises with her exercise regime.

On the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She also has Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer PAN (popular-across-nation) India sci-fi thriller Project K and a Tamil film Suriya 42.