Kyun Karu Fikar: Disha Patani Drops Teaser of Her Directorial Debut – Watch

Kyun Karu Fikar: Disha Patani recently shared the teaser of her upcoming music video for which she has donned the director's hat. - Watch

Kyun Karu Fikar: Disha Patani, known for her unique and bold style statements has donned the director’s hat and her friends, fans and followers can’t keep calm. The actress is usually popular for her gym training, reels and sizzling beach photos which she keeps posting on her social media handles. Disha is very particular about her diet and workout sessions. Her dedication towards a healthy lifestyle makes her a hot favourite among the Gen Z. The Project K actress also often shares pictures from her photoshoot which prove she can slay in both ethnic and western outfits. As the new music video featuring her is set to release, Disha has surprised netizens by announcing about her directorial debut.

WATCH DISHA PATANI’S VIRAL MUSIC VIDEO TEASER:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

DISHA PATANI TURNS DIRECTOR FOR NEW MUSIC VIDEO

The actress on Monday, August 14, shared a stunning picture of herself chilling at the beach side, sitting amid the sea waves. In the photo the title Kyun Karu Fikar was captioned along with ‘Directed by Disha Patani’. Disha can be seen wearing a hot off-shoulder crop-top and sexy denim shorts while smiling in the picture. She captioned her post as, “If you let go of the things you can’t control, it will probably set you free ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’ Sharing a sneak peek to our special project on 16th August 2023 on @playdmfofficial official YouTube channel ✨.” Now she has released the teaser of the song where there are few glimpses of her look. The Kanguva actress captioned the teaser and wrote, “Within life’s mystery, where the future is unknown, Could self-love be the key—the magic we’ve always known?

Tune out the noise around you and say #KyunKaruFikar Full video out on 21st August on @playdmfofficial YouTube channel”. Mouni Roy commented, ” yay”. Disha;s rumoured beau Aleksander Alex Ilic wrote, “Congratulations Chiksi .” Kyun Karu Fikar is sing by Nikhita Gandhi and the lyrics are penned by Vayu. Vaibhav Pani has composed and produced the music.

Disha will next be seen in Sidharth Malhotra-Rashi Khanna starrer Yodha. She is making her Tamil debut in the period-action-drama Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. The actress also might star in Malang (2020) sequel being planned by Mohit Suri. She was recently clicked coming out of the filmmaker’s office. However, nothing official has been confirmed yet by Mohit or Disha’s team.

