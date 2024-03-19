Home

Entertainment

Disha Patani Looks Like a Barbie Doll in Glam Floral Bralette And Thigh-High Slit Skirt – PICS

Disha Patani Looks Like a Barbie Doll in Glam Floral Bralette And Thigh-High Slit Skirt – PICS

Disha Patani made heads turn in a stunning floral bralette with a shimmery thigh-high skirt at an award show on Sunday evening.

Disha Patani Looks Like a Barbie Doll in Glam Floral Bralette And Thigh-High Slit Skirt - PICS

Disha Patani created a major storm on social media with her most recent appearance. The Yodha star, who always leaves a mark with her sultry and glamourous appearance has once again made heads turn with her Barbie-like fit. She paired her pink-coloured floral bralette with a pencil-fit skirt that came with a floor-touching hem. Disha styled her hair in a tidy braid and well, the internet poured hearts on her latest look! Her daring style choices have inspired innumerable admirers and up-and-coming designers, solidifying her reputation as an absolute game-changer.

Disha Patani Oozes Oomph in Pink Bralette And Pencil Fit Skirt – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Disha Patani’s fans dropped fire and heart-eyes emojis in the comment section. They showered immense love for her all-pink look. One of the users wrote, “Beautiful dressing,” with fire emojis. Several social media users called her ‘Barbie doll’ in the comment section and we understand why! Another user wrote, “She looks beautiful,” with heart emojis. The third user wrote, “Disha Patani 2.0 after broke up with Tiger Shroff.”

Before their brief breakup for reasons only they knew, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were romantically together for a considerable amount of time. The rumoured ex-couple gained several eyes following a gentle hug at an awards ceremony. It was the couple’s first public appearance together since their split. In addition, they took the same aircraft to get to Delhi for an event. Back in 2023, Disha and Tiger were seated near to one another and conversed.

On the work front, Disha Patani was recently seen in action-thriller Yodha. She essayed the role of the lead antagonist in the Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s directorial debut. The Sidharth Malhotra film also starred Raashii Khanna in the pivotal role. The film minted Rs 19 crore after four days at the box office.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.