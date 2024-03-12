Home

Disha Patani made heads turn with her glamourous appearance in saree and sparkly bold blouse for the promotion of their upcoming film Yodha in Delhi - See latest photos

Disha Patani Looks Scintillating in Sultry Saree And Bold Blouse For Yodha Promos in Delhi, PICS

Disha Patani never fails to wow us with her sartorial choices. From her bodycon gowns to lehenga saree, the ‘Baaghi 2‘ star keeps her social media fans and followers inspired with her fashion game. Continuing her trend of style, the fitness enthusiast wore a stunning white saree embroidered for the promotional events of her upcoming film Yodha. She paired her saree with a lovely embroidered blouse with a plunging neckline. Disha looked stunning, and we made notes for our future traditional attire because of the intricate beaded work. She opted for a minimalist style by choosing a delicate pair of earrings for the day.

The trio travelled to Delhi to promote Tiranga, a new single by Yodha. A photo of Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra, and Raashii Khanna standing in front of the Red Fort in New Delhi was posted by Dharma Productions. The star cast of the film appeared as thrilled as ever when the tricolour fluttered above the venerable structure. Recently, Sidharth Malhotra was seen gushing over his co-stars in a viral video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), till Disha Patani shoved him out of the way and took Raashii with her. Sidharth was taken aback by the hilarious scene, while Raashii and Disha burst out laughing.

In dono ka alag hi chal raha h I wish disha puri promotions me sath hoti❤️❤️#SidharthMalhotra #DishaPatani #SidIsha pic.twitter.com/uxVLFftYNq — ʸᵒᵈʰᵃ ᵈᵃʸ ¹⁵ᵗʰ ᴹᵃʳᶜʰ (@malhotras_Ex) March 11, 2024

According to the trailer of Yodha, the film is about a flight being highjacked. In the film, Sidharth Malhotra is the leader of the rescue effort, while Disha portrays an air hostess. Raashii plays his love interest in the film, which is slated for release on March 15.

