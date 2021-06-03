Mumbai: Did you see actor Disha Patani’s latest Instagram post? It’s beautiful, hot, and sexy. The diva, who was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, shared a stunning throwback picture of herself and stole the show on the Internet. Disha Patani’s post is all about sunsets and silhouettes and it is easy to see why because she is seen posing in a sexy bikini with her hair splaying droplets of water in an asymmetric arch. The sun in the backdrop accentuates the beauty of the picture. Also Read - Tiger Shroff’s Mother Ayesha Shroff on FIR Filed Against Him And Disha Patani: No One Writes About Free Meals He’s Providing

Disha’s hot and sexy photo has been captured when she came out of the water in a bikini. Her sister Khushboo Patani can’t get enough of her post. She wrote: ‘So nice with a heart emoji’. It seems like the old picture was from her Maldives trip with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Also Read - FIR Against Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff For Roaming in Mumbai Without a Reason

Have a look at Disha Patani’s sultry pic:



The actress was recently seen in Salman Khan’s Eid release of the year, Radhe. She also has Ek Villain Returns along with John Abraham coming up, and will be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama KTina.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has filed an FIR against Disha and Tiger for breaking covid rules in Mumbai. The police official said that they were roaming in the city post 2 pm and when asked the reason of roaming they said, ‘no as such reason’.