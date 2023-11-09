Home

Disha Patani, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F Slay Raise The Temperatures At Another Happening Diwali Party

On Wednesday night in Mumbai, popular Bollywood stars including Sunny Leone, Manushi Chhillar, and Disha Patani were spotted at Lifestyle Asia for pre-Diwali celebration. Check out who wore what...

Lifestyle Asia Diwali Party 2023

Mumbai: Famous Bollywood personalities like Disha Patani, Sunny Leone, and Manushi Chhillar among others geared up for a pre-Diwali celebration on Wednesday evening in Mumbai. As the festive season comes around the corner, Bollywood celebrities were seen in their best attire during the pre-Diwali party. Some of them even make it to the headlines. The pre-Diwali party was organized by Lifestyle Asia alongside Michael Kors. Famous personalities like international model and influencer Rahi Chadda, and Anshul Garg, the duo sisters Khushali and Tulsi Kumar, and Karishma Tanna slayed their outfits at pre-Diwali celebrations. The Bollywood divas looked breathtaking while posing for the paparazzi.

Check out who wore what at Lifestyle Asia pre-Diwali celebrations:

As soon as Bollywood celebrity Alaya F. showed up in front of the paparazzi she looked stunning wearing a black lehenga embellished with sequence and a perfect blouse paired with a matching potli bag.

Bollywood’s favourite actress Sunny Leone arrived at the Lifestyle Asia pre-Diwali bash along with Daniel Weber. The couple chose to wear matching colours for the party.

Huma Qureshi showed up at the pre-Diwali celebration. The actress wore a completely black embellished outfit with a diamond clutch.

Bollywood star Fatima Sana Shaikh draped a beautiful green chiffon saree matched with a floral-patterned sleeveless blouse paired with a golden clutch.

Social media star and influencer Orry Awatramani showed up at the pre-Diwali party. He went for baggy clothes paired up with blue ripped jeans and sneakers. His tied-hair bun completed his outfit at the Lifestyle Asia Diwali celebration

Meezaan Jafri son of Javed Jafri chose to wear a traditional black attire. The actor looked well-groomed at the Lifestyle Asia pre-Diwali party.

Actress Khushali Kumar looked gorgeous in a Lavender saree with a floral blouse with a matching border. She completed her looks by wearing a unique diamond earrings.

Former Miss Word 2017, Manushi Chhillar draped a sliver saree with a matching tube blouse that looked elegant paired with diamond studs. Her classy make-up matched perfectly with her outfit.

Bollywood actress Karishma Tanna looked elegant in a black sequence lehenga paired with a pearl necklace and matching earrings that complemented her attire.

Bollywood star Nushrratt Bharuccha appeared at Lifestyle Asia wearing a yellow-coloured lehenga paired with a power-shouldered blouse in a floral print with a matching belt attached to the lehenga.

Disha Patani looked like fire in the red ruffle saree detailing at the end paired with an embroidered blouse. Her beautiful loose curls and tinted makeup were the talk of the show.

