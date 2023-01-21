Home

Entertainment

Disha Patani Maximises Hotness in Sexy See-Through Bodycon Rose Gold Dress, See Pics

Disha Patani Maximises Hotness in Sexy See-Through Bodycon Rose Gold Dress, See Pics

Disha Patani looks stunning as she gets into the party mood in her stunning see-through bodycon rose gold dress. - See Viral Pics

Disha Patani Maximises Hotness in Sexy See-Through Bodycon Rose Gold Dress, See Pics

Disha Patani Sizzles in Hot See-Through Bodycon Dress: Disha Patani has once again set the internet ablaze with her sizzling avatar. The actor recently donned a hot see-through bodycon rose gold outfit. Disha flaunts her hourglass figure in a series of pictures shared on her Instagram handle. The Ek Villain Returns actor knows how to ace her social media game when it comes to dropping smoking hot photos in sexy attire. Disha, known to be a fitness enthusiast never skips her gym training even during film shoots. Her dedication towards a healthy lifestyle surely reflects in her jaw-dropping photoshoots and reels. The actor is also a water baby as she often shares her poolside or beach vacation pics in stunning bikinis and monokinis.

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI’S VIRAL PICTURES:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

DISHA PATANI OOZES OOMPH IN HOT SEE-THROUGH BODYCON DRESS

Disha captioned her post as, “🦋.” The actor can be seen wearing a see-through bodycon rose golden gown with plunging neckline. The dress had a front-open thigh-high-slit adding up to the glam quotient and sex appeal. Disha shared four aesthetically shot candid pictures. The actor looks alluring as she brings the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality. Her rumoured beau Aleksander Alex commented, ” loveeeeeee it 😍😍😍💥💥💥.” Fans posted heart, heart-shaped eye and fire emojis on her sizzling post.

Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She has also started shooting of her first Tamil debut Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

For more updates Disha Patani, check out this space at India.com.