Mumbai: Salman Khan is known for his no-kiss promise and has always never shown any sort of intimacy in his movies. However, he left his fans stunned when the trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was released and Salman was seen doing a lip-lock in a song with Disha Patani. But it was later revealed that it wasn't a 'kiss' since Disha covered her hips with duct tape.

Now, talking about the same in conversation with Zoom TV, Disha revealed that it was a funny experience. "I think we, as actors, have to follow the director's vision, so we do what the role demands of us. But it was a funny experience as he is always joking on the sets and never made it uncomfortable," she said.

This comes days after Salman also talked about the same and said, "My films don't have anything that can make people uncomfortable. There is Disha Patani (in the film) who's such a stunning looking woman, beautiful, gorgeous, nation's heartthrob and look at me… I go and kiss a duct tape (laughs)." Salman further mentioned that it was an improvised addition. "So that was improvised at that moment. It was impromptu," he said.

Radhe also features Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani among others. The film, along with the theatrical release will also stream on Zee5 with ZeePlex, its pay-per-view service. It will also release on DTH operators – Tata Sky, Dish, D2H, and Airtel Digital TV. The film is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.