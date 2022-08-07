Disha Patani Oozes Oomph in Hot Golden Bralette: Disha Patani always slays the fashion and style game with her hot and sexy avatars. Disha, who is riding high on the audience’s positive response to her recent release Ek Villain Returns, stunned in a hot golden bralette and sexy matching lehenga. The actor shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle and as always was hailed by rumoured ex-beau Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff. Disha is known to be a fitness enthusiast as she often posts pictures and videos from her gym sessions and martial arts training. The Ek Villain Returns actor is also a water baby and beach bum as she drops her sizzling and sensuous pictures from her beach vacations as well as poolside photos.Also Read - Ek Villain Returns: Arjun Kapoor Feels Thrilled as His Actioner Becomes a Hit in UK, Says, 'It's Encouraging as an Actor'

Check out this Instagram post by Disha Patani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Disha Gets Praised by Krishna Shroff

Disha, in the pictures can be seen donning a sizzling golden bralette teamed with a sexy matching lehenga as she flaunts her hot bod. In another picture she wears a pink bralette and a matching long lehenga as she mesmerizes as a Disney princess while exuding sultriness and sensuality. Disha’s sexy golden outfit brings the much needed glam quotient, oomph and sex appeal to the hot and candid pictures. Krishna Shroff commented on her post and wrote, “Whaaat?! Fav photo of you EVER. Damn, woman. 😍🔥.” Also Read - Ek Villain Returns Box Office Day 2: John Abraham-Disha Patani's Action-Mystery Shows Marginal Growth | Full Report

Krishna’s brother Tiger and Disha were rumoured to be dating since a long time. However, since a long time speculations are rife at the rumour mills that the duo have parted ways, though they remain good friends. Disha and Tiger never went exclusive about their relationship status or dating life.

