Disha Patani Oozes Oomph in Bare Minimal Smoking Hot See-Through Bodycon Rose Gold Dress – Watch

Disha Patani Oozes Oomph in Bare Minimal Bodycon Gown: Disha Patani surely knows how to mesmerize her fans when it comes to style and fashion. The actor who is quite active on social media keeps on posting her reels and photos in sexy outfits. When it comes to fashion statements, Disha rocks both western and ethnic attire. She had recently shared a series of pictures in a hot see-through bodycon rose gold dress. The Ek Villain Returns actor once again shared a sultry Instagram reel in the bare minimal smoking hot dress. Disha, known for her disciplined gym regime never skips her workout even during film shoots. Her sizzling pics in beachwear showcases her dedication towards a healthy lifestyle.

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI’S VIRAL VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

DISHA PATANI SIZZLES IN SEE-THROUGH BODYCON ROSE GOLD DRESS

Disha looks alluring and stunning in the hot reel as she strikes candid poses. Her scorching hot see-through bodycon rose gold gown with plunging neckline raises the hotness bar. The actor brings the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality in the glamorous video. Netizens dropped heart and heart-shaped eye emojis on the viral clip. Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna wrote on Disha’s post, “TOO fire!!! 🔥🔥🔥.”

Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She has also started shooting of her first Tamil debut Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

