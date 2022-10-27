Disha Patani Oozes Oomph in Sexy Black Top: Disha Patani once again set the internet ablaze with her stunning and sensuous pictures. The actor dropped a series of hot pictures in a sexy black-off shoulder top paired with denims on her Instagram handle. The actor’s sizzling look was hailed by fans as she posed for the candid photoshoot. Disha, known for her sensational pictures and videos on social media often surprises her fans with her fashion statements. The Ek Villain Returns actor often slays in both western and ethnic wear. Disha has admitted that she is a fitness enthusiast and never shies away from flaunting her hot bod in sexy sports gear, beachwear, ethnic lehenga set, bodycon dresses, etc.Also Read - Diwali 2022: Make Disha Patani Style Easy Rangoli Design at Your Home

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI’S INSTAGRAM POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

DISHA PATANI SIZZLES IN HOT BLACK OFF-SHOULDER TOP

The actor captioned her post as “🐝.” She wore a hot black off-shoulder top and a blue denim jeans. In the series of photos shared by Disha, she strikes a sensual pose in each one of them. The actor looks alluring and smoking hot in these photos as her 54.3 million followers hail her sex appeal. Netizens reacted to Disha’s glam quotient with heart and heart-shaped eye emojis. Also Read - Disha Patani Spotted Without Makeup, Netizens Call Her Pure Beauty | Watch Video

The actor will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She will also feature in Project K starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. Disha recently began the shooting of her 3D periodic drama Suriya 42 opposite Suriya.

