Disha Patani Oozes Oomph in Hot Grey Lingerie in Sizzling Viral Post

Disha Patani Oozes Oomph in Hot Grey Lingerie in Sizzling Viral Post

Disha Patani recently dropped a stunning picture from her lingerie photoshoot which has left the internet ablaze. See photo

Disha Patani Oozes Oomph in Hot Grey Lingerie in Sizzling Viral Post

Disha Patani Oozes Oomph in Hot Grey Lingerie: Disha Patani is on a hotness spree as she is breaking the internet with her sizzling photos and captivating reels. The actor is always spot-on with her fashion experiments and social media posts as netizens are always in awe of her bindaas persona. Disha recently shared a bathroom selfie in smoking hot leopard-print bikini that is setting social media on fire. Entertainment portals and tabloids, netizens, fashionistas and celebs are going gaga over the Ek Villian Returns actor’s sexy avatar. Sonam Kapoor praised her bold selfie and called her a “stunner” as she commented on her alluring pic. Now, the actor has once again left her fans and followers gasping for breath by posing in a stunning grey lingerie set.

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI’S VIRAL AVATAR IN HOT LINGERIE:

DISHA PATANI MAXIMISES HOTNESS IN STUNNING LINGERIE PIC

Disha captioned her scorching hot picture as “Hey, Mumbai! Can’t wait to see you all tomorrow at @calvinklein store at 4 PM on 24th February in Jio world drive mall, BKC! 🌸 #MyCalvins.” The actor is very particular about her health and fitness and never skips her gym schedule even during film shoots. She often keeps on posting her videos undergoing weight training, practicing kickboxing or performing aerial stunts. Disha brings the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality in the sultry picture. Fans dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis as they were bowled over her glam quotient and sex appeal. Her rumoured beau Aleksander Alex Illic commented, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”. While Disha’s alleged ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff dropped “🔥🔥🔥” emojis.

Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She is also shooting for her Tamil debut Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. There are also reports about Malang (2020) sequel being planned by Mohit Suri. However, nothing official has yet been finalised.

