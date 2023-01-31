Home

Entertainment

Disha Patani Plans Special Open-Air Bus Mumbai Tour For K-Pop Star Jackson Wang, Watch Viral Video

Disha Patani Plans Special Open-Air Bus Mumbai Tour For K-Pop Star Jackson Wang, Watch Viral Video

Disha Patani and K-pop star Jackson Wang soaked in the atmosphere of the streets of Mumbai. Watch video

Actress Disha Patani is known to be an ardent K-pop fan and follower. The actress time and again shares her love for Korean songs, anime and films on social media and otherwise. She was last seen enjoying the company of K-pop star Jackson Wang, a member of the South Korean boy band Got7, who was in India for his performance at Lollapalooza 2023, and soaked in the atmosphere of the streets of Mumbai with Disha. Disha planned to surprise Jackson with a special Mumbai Darshan on an open-air bus. The actress took to the internet to share the video of the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Ngl I came to know Disha Patani’s existence yesterday. And I already love her for showing Jackson around Mumbai. To see him relaxed, carefree and happy is everything to me. pic.twitter.com/btCouZBzI3 — Yu ¬~ (@yu_ni852) January 31, 2023

Jackson Wang delivered a power-packed performance on the second day of the music festival. And the actress explored the streets of Mumbai with him on an open bus. Disha is no stranger to collaborating with international stars, she has earlier worked with Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga. Time and again the actress has left audiences impressed with her sizzling dance numbers on the national and international stage.

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Yodha’ with Sidharth Malhotra and in ‘Project K’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.