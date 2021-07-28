Mumbai: Actor Disha Patani never misses a chance to show love to rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff. Disha doesn’t miss a single upload posted by Krishna and comments on every feed of her. For the past few days, Krishna Shroff has been sharing hot photos from magazine photoshoots that left many mesmerised including Disha Patani and her sister Khushboo Patani. The War actor commented, “Beauty” on the latest photo of Krishna.Also Read - When Tiger Shroff Recalled ‘Worst’ Phase Of His Life: 'Our House Was Sold, We Were Bankrupt'

Krishna Shroff, who is a fitness freak, flaunts her perfectly toned abs in the latest set of viral photos from a magazine shoot. She has set the temperatures soaring with her hot pictures, she definitely raises the mercury level! In Krishna Shroff’s earlier photo, Disha wrote, “Wowww”. Take a look at Disha Patani’s comments on Krishna Shroff’s sexy photos. Also Read - Disha Patani Is 'Just Chilling' As She Grooves To 'Ty Dolla $ign' In New Video, BF Tiger Shroff Is Impressed

Krishna and Disha have a pally relationship and fans on the internet tease the actor by commenting on her comments. One of them wrote, “Bhabhi- Nanad Ka Pyar”. Another one wrote, “Disha u r the real beauty Deeeshu. u r so supportive towards ur this friend, of course ur bf’s sister 😂❤️😍u rarely comment on any other person’s post and even u follow only tiger shroff among ur male Co stars❤️#tigsha love❤”. Also Read - Tara Sutaria Copies Disha Patani In Latest Hot Bikini Photoshoot, Boyfriend Aadar Jain Gasp For Breath

Fans declare Disha Patani-Krishna Shroff as ‘Bhabhi Nanad’

Meanwhile, Krishna Shroff is a proud owner of an MMA training centre named MMA Matrix, which she launched in November 2018. She has previously clarified that she has no interest in making her career in Bollywood. Apart from this, Krishna was recently seen in the music video of the track “Kinni Kinni Vaari.”