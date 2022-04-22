Mumbai: Bollywood’s sizzling hot actor Disha Patani has been raising temperatures with her bikini pictures and workout videos. Apart from treating fans with her clips from the gym, Disha has shared her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s dance video on Whistle Baja 2.0 from his upcoming film Heropanti 2 and asked a question that we also want to know!Also Read - Choti Bachi Ho Kya? Tiger Shroff Does it Again at Promotions of Heropanti 2, Fans Can't Keep Calm- Watch

In Whistle Baja 2.0, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon have set the stage on fire with their hot and killer moves. So, Disha took to her Instagram handle to ask her beau Tiger 'How do you move so fast? (with a monkey emoji)'. To which, Tiger re-shared the story and replied by saying 'Thank u D (with smiling face and heart emojies).

Here’s a look at Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s cute banter:

Sung by Mika Singh and Neeti Mohan, Whistle Baja 2.0 starts with the iconic whistle tune before Tiger Shroff enters the stage to show off his moves. Midway he uses a magic trick to get Kriti Sanon on the stage with him. Towards the end, we even get to see Tiger going solo as he impresses all with his scintillating dance steps.

Watch the song Whistle Baja 2.0. Tiger and Kriti burn the floor with their sexy dance moves!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)



Directed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria. Heropanti 2 is all set to hit the cinemas on April 29.