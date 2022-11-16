Disha Patani Raises Mercury AGAIN in Sexy Lingerie Photoshoot – See Viral Photo

Disha Patani set the temperature soaring once again in her sizzling lingerie photoshoot. Netizens went gaga over her new avatar.

Disha Patani Raises Mercury in Lingerie Photoshoot: Disha Patani is literally on fire these days as she has set the internet ablaze. Her sizzling social media posts in sexy sports gear and hot bikinis has set the temperature soaring. The actor who had dropped a smoking hot candid picture chilling in a black lingerie, has once again shared an alluring Instagram post. Disha’s new photo in the same black innerwear brings the much-needed hotness during winters. The Ek Villain Returns actor is a fitness enthusiast and is very particular about her diet and workout routine. She never misses her gym training sessions, even when she is shooting. Disha has set new goals for those who wish to attain a svelte and attractive physique. Her swimsuit pics from Maldives vacations are a proof of her dedication towards a healthy and disciplined lifestyle.

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI’S SMOKING HOT LINGERIE PHOTOSHOOT:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

DISHA PATANI’S SIZZLING AVATAR HAILED BY NETIZENS

The actor dropped a picture posing in a black two-piece lingerie on her Instagram handle. Disha captioned her scorching hot photo with a flower emoji. As she sits on a couch in the sensual photo, the actor kept her hair open. Netizens went gaga over her sensuous picture as she brings the much-needed oomph factor and sex appeal. Fans and followers dropped heart and heart shaped eye emojis praising the actor’s avatar in the black lingerie.

Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha and is currently shooting for her first Kollywood project Suriya 42, opposite Suriya. She is also starring in the sci-fi thriller Project K, co-starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

