Disha Patani Raises Mercury as She Flaunts Her Sexy Back in Hot Black Dress, See Pics

Disha Patani has set the internet ablaze as she donned a bold backless dress while she posed for her candid photoshoot. - See pics

Disha Patani Raises Mercury as She Flaunts Her Sexy Back: Disha Patani is definitely among the most searched Bollywood celebs on the internet and netizens can’t get enough of her. The actor is always slaying with her social media posts and her fans go gaga over her sultry and sensuous looks. Disha has perfection when it comes to her fashion statements, be it western or ethnic outfits. With the combination of her sexy persona and girl-next-door, poised appearance, the Ek Villain Returns actor blends raunchiness with panache. She has also been in the news these days due to her candid pictures with rumoured beau Aleksander Alex Ilic. Disha has always been particular about her health and fitness which often reflects in her hot bod. Her latest picture in a backless black dress speaks volumes about her dedicated gym regime.

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI’S VIRAL INSTAGRAM STORIES:

DISHA PATANI SIZZLES IN BOLD BLACK BACKLESS DRESS

Disha shared two sensual pictures as she took to her Instagram stories. She wore a sexy black backless dress as she looked alluring and sensational. The two stunning photos are backless shots which bring the much-needed oomph factor and sex appeal. Disha’s glam quotient in the tempting and sizzling pics is captivating. The actor tied her hair with a bun in the aesthetically shot pictures as she flaunted her hot back.

Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She is also shooting for her Tamil debut Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

