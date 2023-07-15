Home

Disha Patani Raises Mercury in Hot Black Bodycon Mini Dress With Deep Neckline, See Pics

Disha Patani sets the temperature soaring in her bold black bodycon mini dress in candid photoshoot. See Pics

Disha Patani Stuns in Black Bodycon Mini Dress: Disha Patani is always spot on with her style statements and looks spectacular and sensational when it comes to her bold fashion choices. The actress slays in both ethnic wear and western outfits as she easily blends grace with sultriness. Although the paparazzi and entertainment tabloids are obsessed with the glamour, it is the sheer confidence of the Project K actress which leaves a lasting impression on her fans. Disha follows a very strict diet pattern and workout regime and is very punctual about her gym sessions. Her dedication towards a healthy lifestyle reflects in her hourglass figure.

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI’S CANDID PHOTOS IN BLACK BODYCON MINI DRESS:

DISHA PATANI SIZZLES IN BOLD MINI DRESS WITH PLUNGING NECKLINE

Disha posted a series of sizzling pictures on her Instagram handle which has left netizens gasping for breath. The actress can be seen donning a stunning black mini bodycon outfit with plunging neckline. She looks alluring and sensuous in the cleavage baring sexy short dress as she flaunts her hot-toned legs. Disha brings the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality in the captivating photos and also shared them on her Instagram stories. Her fans and followers posted heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis looking at her jaw-dropping pics. The project K actress’s rumoured beau Aleksander Alex Ilic commented, “Loveee it 😍😍😍😍”. Though Disha never shies away from posting her scorching hot bikini photos, a few days back she deleted one of her mirror selfies while posing in a tiny animal print bikini.

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI’S VIRAL BIKINI PICS:

Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She is also shooting for her Tamil debut Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, the makers also unveiled Disha’s look from Project K on her birthday. Vyjayanthi movies took to their Instagram handle and captioned their post as, “Wishing @DishaPatani a very Happy Birthday from team #ProjectK.” There are also reports about Malang (2020) sequel being planned by Mohit Suri. She was recently clicked coming out of the filmmaker’s office. However, nothing official has been finalised or confirmed yet.

