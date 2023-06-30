Home

Disha Patani Raises Mercury in Hot Black Vest With Plunging Neckline, See Pic

Disha Patani is setting the internet on fire as she looks gorgeous in her bold black vest with plunging neckline. See Pic

Disha Patani Raises Mercury in Hot Black Vest With Deep Neckline: Disha Patani recently attended the screening of The Night Manager Part 2. The actress came in to support of her Malang co-stars Aditya Roy Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Netizens were raving about her chemistry with Aditya at the screening as the duo hugged each other. Disha is known for her bold fashion statements and looks adorable in both western and ethnic dresses. The Ek Villain Returns actress is a fitness enthusiast which often reflects in her workout reels and beach vacation pictures. She recently posted her photo in the same outfit.

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI’S VIRAL PICTURE:

DISHA PATANI STUNS IN BOLD BLACK VEST

Disha took to her Instagram handle and posted a pic in bold black vest with plunging neckline. She looked scorching hot and alluring in her sexy top. Her bold persona brings the much-needed glam quotient and sex appeal. Netizens are left gasping for breath as the actress brings the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality. Disha’s friend Mouni Roy commented, “Stunner 🤩.” While her rumoured boyfriend Aleksander Alex Ilic wrote, “Glam glow 😍.” The actress follows a strict fitness regime which showcases in her hot bod whenever she dons a bikini during beach vacations.

Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She is also shooting for her Tamil debut Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, the makers also unveiled Disha’s look from Project K on her birthday. Vyjayanthi movies took to their Instagram handle and captioned their post as, “Wishing @DishaPatani a very Happy Birthday from team #ProjectK.” There are also reports about Malang (2020) sequel being planned by Mohit Suri. However, nothing official has yet been finalised.

