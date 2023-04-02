Home

Disha Patani Raises Mercury in Hot Glittery Bralette And Matching Saree – Watch

Disha Patani sets the temperature soaring in stunning glittery bralette and matching saree at NMACC Gala event.

Disha Patani Raises Mercury in Glittery Saree: Disha Patani always mesmerizes her fans with her fashion statements and social media reels from her personal handle. The actor aces in both western and traditional outfits and can pull off any look with finesse. Disha is always game when it comes to experimenting with her style and looks. She always slays in all kinds of dresses, be it party wear or bridal wear. The Ek Villain Returns actor looks super-hot and stunning in sexy beachwear and sports wear as well. Disha is known for her dedication towards health and fitness which reflects in her bold and sizzling avatar at beach vacations and celeb events. She recently surprised netizens as she wore a tiny glittery bralette and matching saree at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala.

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI’S VIRAL VIDEO:

DISHA PATANI SIZZLES AT NMACC GALA EVENT

Disha can be seen donning a bold bralette and saree while she posed for the paparazzi after arriving at the NMACC Gala Day 2. The actor is popular for sporting smoking hot and sexy dresses at events yet bringing the much-needed grace and poise with her charming presence. Disha looked sensual and alluring in the captivating video which is breaking the internet. Her dapper entry sets the hearts racing as internet is left gasping for breath. The diva’s oomph factor and sex appeal blends glamour with panache. She strikes a fine balance between grace and sensuality. Her washboard abs in the scorching hot saree look indicates she never skips her gym routine. Disha’s hot bod sets major gym goals for those looking for excuses when it comes to workout. She has once again shown how to look sexy in bikinis and sarees without losing the desiness. Fans dropped heart, heart-shaped eye and fire emojis on the video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani. A section of naysayers and trolls did post some nasty comments. However, the NMACC Gala remains a grand even to celebrate Indian fashion, culture with enough dose of glitz and glamour.

Disha was recently spreading her charm all across the globe with her dazzling performances in The Entertainers Tour along with Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, and others. She also posted a series of pictures of herself on Friday from back-stage during her dance tour. The actor looked spectacular in red-hot bikini top and shimmery thigh-high-slit skirt in the photos. Disha looked sensuous in the pics and captioned her post as 🐙. She has also been in the news because of her newfound friendship with Mouni Roy, Zara Khan and Sargun Mehta during the Atlanta dance tour.

Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She is also shooting for her Tamil debut Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. There are also reports about Malang (2020) sequel being planned by Mohit Suri. However, nothing official has yet been finalised.

