Disha Patani Raises Mercury in Hot Lavender Knitted Bralette, Matching Mini Skirt in Sexy Winter Photoshoot – See Viral Pics

Disha Patani sets the mercury rising in hot lavender knitted bralette and matching mini skirt in sexy winter photoshoot. - See Viral Pics

Disha Patani Raises Mercury in Hot Lavender Knitted Bralette, Matching Mini Skirt in Sexy Winter Photoshoot - See Viral Pics

Disha Patani Raises Mercury in Sexy Winter Photoshoot: Disha Patani is setting the temperature soaring even during winter. Her sexy photoshoot in hot lavender knitted bralette and matching mini skirt is raising the mercury level. Disha’s super-hot physique and sexy persona surely steams-up the weather just as summer season. The actor is known for her disciplined fitness regime. As part of her strict routine, she doesn’t skip her workout sessions despite her hectic shooting schedule. Disha’s dedication towards a healthy lifestyle can be seen in her Instagram reels where she can be seen deadlifting and kickboxing with her trainer. The actor left the internet gasping for breath in 2022 by posting her sizzling pictures in bold bikinis and lingerie.

DISHA PATANI’S VIRAL WINTER PHOTOSHOOT:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

DISHA PATANI STUNS IN HOT LAVENDER OUTFIT

Disha captioned her post as, “🍭,” as she dropped two stunning pictures in her bold tiny lavender knitted bralette and matching mini skirt. The actor looks alluring in her hot bralette with plunging neckline. Disha flaunts her hot-toned legs in her sexy matching mini skirt as she smiles in the candid photoshoot. The actor brings the much-needed sultriness and oomph factor in her hot attire. Netizens went gaga over her sexy avatar and dropped heart, heart-shaped eye and fire emojis.

Disha is currently shooting for Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. She will also be seen in Sidhart Malhotra starrer action-drama Yodha. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.

For more updates on Disha Patani, check out this space at India.com.