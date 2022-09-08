Disha Patani Raises Mercury in Smoking Hot White Bikini: Disha Patani knows how to raise the bar with her hotness and treating her fans with gorgeous and glamorous pictures. The actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a beach vacation picture where she is seen posing in a sexy white bikini. Disha is not new to posting her sizzling photos, videos and reels from her beach vacations and workouts. The EK Villain Returns actor never shies away from flaunting her hot bod as she is a fitness enthusiast and follows a strict workout and diet regime. Her fans and followers are always in awe of her hot and sexy physique in bold and glamorous outfits.Also Read - Disha Patani Breaks The Internet Posing In A Nude Cut-Out Dress & White Laced Bra, Amid Break-Up Rumours With Tiger Shroff- See Pics

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI’S INSTAGRAM POST FROM BEACH VACATION:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

DISHA PATANI HAILED BY FANS FOR HER SMOKING HOT LOOK

Disha captioned her post as "🦙." She can be seen standing at the sea side with her eyes closed. As she dons a white bikini and flaunts her hot toned bod in the scorching hot picture, netizens went berserk over her oomph factor and sex-appeal. In the aesthetically shot splendid photo Disha stands with a white cape and strikes a sizzling pose. A fan commented, "Gorgeous 🥵🙈." Another fan wrote, "My beautiful mermaid is back omg🥺❤️🧜🏻‍♀️."

The actor was recently in the news due to the gossip mills reporting about her break-up with alleged beau Tiger Shroff. Both Tiger and Disha neither went exclusive about their relationship, nor their much talked about break-up.

Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. Speculations are rife that she will also be seen in Malang 2.

