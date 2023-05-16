Home

Disha Patani Raises The Temperature in Hot Black Bikini Picture, Internet Begins to Crash Down

Disha Patani drops sensational pictures online in a black bikini as she poses by a poolside. Check out her latest picture here.

Disha Patani's viral photo in a black bikini (Photo: Instagram/ Disha Patani)

Disha Patani hot pic in bikini: Disha Patani sizzles up the internet with her latest picture by the pool. The actor drops a viral photo in a black bikini as she rests alongside the pool. Disha is popular for sharing her glamorous photoshoots and hot pictures in bikinis on Instagram. And this time too, she left her fans gasping for breath in a sexy bikini avatar.

Disha took to Instagram on a busy Tuesday afternoon. She could be seen lying on the poolside with her hands caressing her hair. The actor posted the photo without any caption but her friends from the industry made sure to hype her sensuousness in the comments. Krishna Shroff, who’s also the sister of her ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff wrote, “Great direction, I must say. 😂 (sic).” Mouni Roy simply wrote, “🔥🔥🔥🔥 stunner 😍😍😍 (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Disha has been making waves on the internet with her hot pictures and videos on Instagram. The actor recently went on a dance tour with Akshay Kumar, Sonam Bajwa, and Mouni Roy among others during which she posted many glimpses of her different hot looks on social media.

On the work front, Disha is gearing up for her upcoming pan-India biggies with Suriya. She also has Yodha in her pipeline which features Sidharth Malhotra in the lead alongside her. Your thoughts on Disha’s hot picture in a black bikini?

