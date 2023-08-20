Home

Disha Patani recently reacted after rumoured boyfriend Aleksander Alex Ilic got her face inked on his arm.

Disha Patani’s Rumoured Beau Aleksander Gets Her Face Inked on His Arm: Disha Patani is currently geared up for her directorial debut Kyun Karu Fikar releasing on August 21, 2023. The actress keeps posting the snippets from the promos and behind the scenes of the music video for which she donned the director’s hat. Disha also keeps treating her fan and followers with her sizzling pictures from her photoshoot of a lingerie brand. She has been associated with the clothing line since many years. However, the Kyun Karu Fikar actress has also sparked speculations about her relationship with alleged beau Aleksander Alex Ilic.

DISHA PATANI REACTS TO RUMOURED BEAU ALEKSANDER’S TATOO ON HIS FOREARM

Recently, Tiger Shroff’s sister and Disha’s bestie Krishna Shroff shared a video on her Instagram stories. In the clip Disha, Krishna and Aleksander are posing together. The Serbian model wore a black vest as she flaunted his tattoo. He had Disha’s face inked on his forearm. The actress then reacted to the same and shared his photo on her Instagram stories. She captioned her post as, “Im so touched alexiii. So lucky to have you, my friend. #bff,” adding hearts, flower and crying emoji, while expressing her feelings. A few weeks ago, a video of Disha and Aleksander went viral from a party. In the viral clip Disha can be seen introducing Aleksander to her friend as he told her, “He is my boyfriend.” Although the duo has been tight-lipped about their relationship status, their mushy pics and videos have convinced fans about the rumours.

Disha will next be seen in Sidharth Malhotra-Rashi Khanna starrer Yodha. She is making her Tamil debut in the period-action-drama Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. The actress also might star in Malang (2020) sequel being planned by Mohit Suri. She was recently clicked coming out of the filmmaker’s office. However, nothing official has been confirmed yet by Mohit or Disha’s team.

