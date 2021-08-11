Mumbai: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff gave a fresh soulful voice to the reprise version of patriotic song Vande Mataram ahead of 75th Independence Day. Presented by Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music, Vande Mataram is directed by Remo D’souza and composed by Vishal Mishra. Not only fans loved the reprise version of the national song, but Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani also reacted to the video. Vande Mataram is not just a song, but the rousing powerful emotion of a billion patriotic Indians.Also Read - Watch Out: Tamannaah Bhatia Snapped At Maddock Films Office in Khar, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani Exclusive Video

Actor Disha Patani is all praise for Tiger Shroff after he released reprised version Vande Mataram on Tuesday. The actors who have shared screen space in the film Baaghi 2, and the romantic song Befikra, have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a while now, but both the stars have remained tight-lipped about their romance. However, the two keep on pushing social media into frenzy with their comments exchange on their Instagram posts. The recent IG story of Disha did the same on Tuesday as she sweetly praised Tiger for his song. Sharing the song, she wrote, "Such soothing voice, you are unbelievable @tigerjackieshroff," using a tiger face emoticon. Replying to Disha on his IG story, Tiger wrote, "Thank you so much D," with a red heart emoticon.

The song celebrates the patriotic spirit of Indians and salutes the defence forces of the country. The music video also has visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, Delhi.

