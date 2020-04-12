Bollywood actor Disha Patani was applauded for rescuing an injured kite (bird) and later getting her treated. Disha found the injured kite on the road and later rushed her to the vet where the bird was treated. Also Read - Disha Patani-Anil Kapoor-Kunal Kemmu Share Unseen Pictures as They Wish Malang Director Mohit Suri on Birthday

Sharing the photo of Disha Patani with the kitem RAWW Mumbai wrote, "Compassion wins during COVID 19 as Mumbaikars turn wildlife protectors. A big shout out to Disha Patani ma'am for rescuing an injured Back Kite lying on the street. After providing the bird with food, she rushed the bird to our Hon. Wildlife Vet Dr. Rina Dev's clinic. The distressed bird's wing had two fractures leading to severe pain, trauma and dehydration. Once stabilized, the bird will be undergoing a major orthopaedic surgery to repair its wing post which we at RAWW will be initiating its rehabilitation. We hope he makes it back to the wild and would like to thank Ms Patani immensely for the compassion that she has shown in such difficult times."

Disha Patani, who made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, is one of the cutest Bollywood actors who is known for her work in movies like Bharat, Baaghi 2, among others. She was last seen in Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang and will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe which is being helmed by Prabhu Deva and also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.