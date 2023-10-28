Home

Disha Patani is once again teaming up with her Baaghi 2 and Befikra co-star Tiger Shroff for his action-thriller Hero No 1.

Disha Patani Reunites With Rumoured Ex-Beau Tiger Shroff: Disha Patani is all set to team up yet again with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff on-screen. The duo will be paired opposite each other in Jagan Shakti’s Hero No 1. Disha and Tiger have previously worked in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 2. They featured together for the first time in the peppy music video Befikra. In both Befikra as well as Baaghi 2, there sizzling chemistry was hailed by fans. After their alleged breakup, fans hadn’t expected that they would be working together yet again. However, Jagan Shakti has confirmed the same about his upcoming movie.

WATCH DISHA PATANI-TIGER SHROFF’S ROMANTIC MUSICAL FROM BAAGHI 2:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by !! O!! (@___tigerjackieshroff__________)

DISHA PATANI REPLACES SARA ALI KHAN IN JAGAN SHAKTI’S ACTION-THRILLER

Jagan, in an interaction with Bombay Times, said, “Disha is the fittest and apt to do action. Sara was definitely a part of it, but unfortunately, we couldn’t match the date.” For the unversed, previously Sara was all set to star opposite Tiger in Hero No 1, also co-starring Pashmina Roshan in a crucial role. Pashmina is Hrithik Roshan’s cousin sister and music director Rajesh Roshan’s daughter. She is also part of Ishq Vishq Rebound, a sequel to Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao and Shehnaaz Treasurywala starrer musical college rom-com. As far as Hero No 1 is concerned, it is not a remake or reboot of David Dhawan’s Govinda-Karisma Kapoor starrer dramedy. A source from the movie had earlied told, “Though the shoot will begin in London in January 2024, Tiger has already shot for an action sequence, and Sara and Pashmina will join him only next year. Tiger had signed a three-film deal with Bhagnani’s production, and after Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Hero No 1 is their third collaboration,” as reported by Hindustan Times. Sara later opted out due to date hassles. Disha is at present rumoured to be dating her gym trainer Aleksander Alex Ilic. Though the couple hasn’t gone exclusive about their relationship, but they keep posting mushy pictures and reels on their Instagram handles. Aleksander even got Disha’s face on his arm as a tattoo. In a viral video, few months ago Disha can be seen introducing him as her boyfriend as interpreted through the lip sync.

DISHA PATANI FEATURES IN PRABHAS-DEEPIKA PADUKONE STARRER KALKI 2898 AD:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies (@vyjayanthimovies)

Disha will make her Tamil debut with Suriya starrer epic-action-drama Kanguva. She will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and others in crucial roles. The actress made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni – The Untold Story. Recently she dedicated a heartfelt post to her late co-star as the movie completed seven years. Disha captioned her post as, “Grateful for this beautiful journey and my first film in Hindi cinema Love whole heartedly and cherish the ones who make you happy safe and heard life’s too short for regrets! We couldn’t say goodbye but i hope you’re happy and at peace.”

Tiger will next be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Rohit Shetty’s Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer Singham Again.

