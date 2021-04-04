Mumbai: Actor Disha Patani has repeatedly expressed her love for the famous K-pop band BTS. She never shied away from admitting that she is a die-hard fan of BTS. However, today she has revealed who is her famous BTS group member. The Malang actor took to Instagram sharing a music video of ON and zoomed in to focus on BTS member V (formally known as Kim Taehyung). Disha also used a heart sticker in this story. Not just this, but in another ‘ask me anything’ session on Instagram, a fan asked Disha if she is ‘biased’ towards V from BTS. To this, Baaghi 2 actor replied positively. Also Read - BTS' FILM OUT Is The New Internet Sensation, Tops iTunes Charts In 97 Countries

Also Read - BTS' 'FILM OUT' Gets 280 Million Views In Less Than 24 Hours, Army Appeals 'Keep Streaming to Break Records'

This is not the first time that Disha revealed being a BTS fan. In July last year, she revealed that she is a member of the fandom, ARMY. Back then, she also shared a snapshot of the group’s hit song Boy With Luv and said that she was obsessed with the track. In fact, Disha Patani’s rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff is also a huge fan of BTS. Last year, he shared a video on social media in which the Baaghi 3 actor could be seen dancing on BTS’ Dynamite. Also Read - Tiger Shroff Follows Combination of Gym And Outdoor Sports For Fitness And Agility, Reveals His Trainer

On the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen with Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is expected to hit screens this Eid.

Meanwhile, BTS’ new Japanese single, FILM OUT has already won hearts across the globe. This song has topped iTunes charts in 97 countries and regions. The song also reported a total of 23,344 downloads in Japan on the first day of its release.