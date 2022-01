Mumbai: If there is one Bollywood actor who is known to set the internet on fire with every Instagram post, it is ever-so-hot Disha Patani. Be it her fitness videos, dance reels or her casual selfies, Disha perfectly aces her social media game and this time she has left fans swooning once again with her smoking hot bikini picture. The Malang lefts fans gasping when she posted a bold and sexy bikini pic where she is seen flaunting her beach bum in pink swimwear. Her toned legs and stunning back left everyone speechless including her boyfriend Tiger Shroff.Also Read - Tiger Shroff is a Pure BTS Fan, Impresses ARMY And Disha Patani With Killer Dance Moves on 'Butter' - Watch

Taking to her Instagram, Disha shared post with a caption emoji. With Bikini, she left her hair open as she admired her hourglass figure. Tiger Shroff was quick to notice it and react to Disha’s bikini pic. The Baaghi 2 actor dropped three fire emoticon in Disha’s comment. Also Read - Kriti Sanon To Lead 5 Mega Projects In 2022, Says 'Lot To Look Forward To'

Have a look at the post shared by Disha Patani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

