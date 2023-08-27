Home

‘So Hot’! Disha Patani Scorches Screens in Sexy Lingerie Video as Netiznes Are Left Gasping For Breath – Watch

Disha Patani Scorches Screens in Sexy Lingerie: Disha Patani is setting up the weekend with her fiery Instagram posts. The actress who is receiving accolades for her directorial debut with the music video Kyu Karu Fikar, recently broke the internet with a sizzling Instagram reel. Disha, who has been associated with a lingerie brand for a long time posted her video from the ad commercial on her social media handles. The Kanguva actress looked sensational and stunning in the captivating video. Disha is known to be a fitness enthusiast and never skips her workout schedule despite her hectic shooting schedule.

WATCH DISHA PATANI’S VIRAL VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

DISHA PATANI SIZZLES IN STUNNING VIDEO FOR LINGERIE PHOTOSHOOT

Disha posted her seductive video on Instagram while the track Talk To Me Nice played in the backdrop. The actress looked alluring and sensual as she flaunted her hot-toned bod in the bold clip. Her sensuous expressions and on-screen charisma brought the much-needed oomph factor and sex appeal. Disha is very dedicated and disciplined when it comes to her gym routine. She often posts reels of her weightlifting, kickboxing, aerial martial arts and HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) workout sessions on her Instagram and Twitter handles. Fans went gaga over her jaw-dropping video from the recent photoshoot of lingerie brand. Her rumoured beau Aleksander commented, “Slayyyyyy 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️.” While Mouni Roy wrote, “What is this behaviour 😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥.”

Disha will next be seen in Sidharth Malhotra-Rashi Khanna starrer Yodha. She is making her Tamil debut in the period-action-drama Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. The actress also might star in Malang (2020) sequel being planned by Mohit Suri. She was recently clicked coming out of the filmmaker’s office. However, nothing official has been confirmed yet by Mohit or Disha’s team.

