Disha Patani Looks Hot in Red Body Hugging Dress: Actor Disha Patani set the internet ablaze with her stunning pictures as she posed in a sexy red outfit. Disha took to Instagram as she posted pictures in jaw dropping candid poses. Disha, is often known for surprising her fans and followers by sharing fitness and beach holiday pictures on her social media handles. This time Disha is oozing glam vibes in her hot and sexy look with her sensational social media post. Disha, known to be a fitness enthusiast never shies away when it comes to flaunting her hot bod and has garnered more than 51 million followers on Instagram.Also Read - Disha Patani Throws Flying Kicks in New Gym Video, Netizen Asks, 'Tiger Wala Churan Tum Bhi Kha Li'

Check out this post shared by Disha Patani on her Instagram handle: Also Read - Kangana Ranaut is 'Tiger Shroff Plus Hrithik Roshan' in Dhaakad Trailer 2, Says Ram Gopal Varma, Do You Agree? - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Also Read - Malaika Arora to Bharti Singh, B-Town Celebs Who Have Shed Kilos With Intermittent Fasting

Disha Patani Sizzles in Red Hot Body Hugging Dress!

Disha exuded sensuality and glamour as she treated her Insta fam with her ecstatic pictures. Disha’s candid poses and expressions in the sexy red body hugging dress added up to the oomph factor and glam quotient. She captioned her post as, “❗️.” Filmmaker Ahmed Khan’s wife Shaira Ahmed Khan commented, “🔥🔥🔥🔥.” While entrepreneur and celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi wrote, “Ufff 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍.” Netizens reacted with heart and heart shaped face emojis on the Ek Villain Returns actor’s bold and sensuous pic.

Check out the fan comments:

Disha Patani to Reunite With Mohit Suri!

Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in stellar roles. Disha will also be seen in Dharma Productions’ action-thriller Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna in pivotal roles.

For more updates on Disha Patani, check out this space at India.com.