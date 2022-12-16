Disha Patani Sets The Gram on Fire in Sexy Black Lingerie With Hot Denims – See Viral Photo

Disha Patani recently set the internet on fire as she posed in a black lingerie with Denims in her viral photoshoot.

Disha Patani Sets The Gram on Fire in Hot Lingerie: Disha Patani is unstoppable as she is on a hotness spree of setting the internet ablaze. The actor once again dropped a sizzling picture of herself in black lingerie as she is scorching the screens with her sensuous avatar. Disha looked ravishing and alluring in the candid photo she drooped on her Instagram handle. As the Ek Villain Returns actor set the gram on fire with her sizzling picture, netizens went gaga over her charismatic persona. Disha is very particular about her health diet and fitness routine. She follows a strict gym regime and never skips workout even during shoots.

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI’S VIRAL PHOTO IN SEXY LINGERIE:

DISHA PATANI MAXIMISES HOTNESS IN SENSUAL LINGERIE PHOTO

The actor captioned her post as, “Back at it with the iconic CK omega signature @calvinklein 🦋.” Disha has earlier posed in candid photoshoots for the for the lingerie brand and often left the internet gasping for breath. In the new pic she can be seen wearing a sexy black bra and blue denims while posing for a back shot. Disha brings the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality in the smoking hot photo. Her captivating sex appeal and vivacious expressions got many heart, heart-shaped eye and fire emojis from netizens. Her rumoured beau and fitness trainer Aleksander Alex commented, “😍😍😍.”

Disha has already commenced the shooting of her Tamil debut titled Suriya 42 opposte Suriya She will also be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. The actor is also a part of Project K featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

