Disha Patani Sets The Internet Ablaze in Hot White Mini Dress With Deep Neckline – See Pics

Disha Patani Sets The Internet on Fire in Sexy White Dress: Disha Patani is always spot-on with her fashion game. The actress never shoes away from experimenting with her style statements, be it western or traditional outfits. Disha is known for her unique and bold outfits that redefine the modern and independent Gen Z. Fashion is all about setting new trends and being comfortable in your own skin. The Kanguva actress has always adapted to the changing times while keeping it graceful and glamorous irrespective of criticism from naysayers. She once again posed for a jaw-dropping photoshoot in a sexy outfit.

Disha was seen donning a hot white mini dress with plunging neckline. She opted for a fark red lipstick while keeping her hair open, giving it a sensuous appeal. The actress looked alluring and captivating in the sizzling photoshoot. Disha brought the much-needed oomph factor with her glam quotient and sex appeal in the photo series. Fans went gaga over her charisma, charm, beauty and cuteness as she flaunted her hot-toned legs in the cleavage baring mini outfit. As netizens were left gasping for breath, they dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis. Disha is known for her dedication towards healthy and fitness which reflects in her hourglass figure. She also keeps on sharing her reels and pictures from her beach vacations in scorching hot bikinis. The Kanguva actress is also a brand ambassador of a famous lingerie brand where she has modelled in sensuous photoshoots and videos as well.

Disha will next be seen in Sidharth Malhotra-Rashi Khanna starrer Yodha. She is making her Tamil debut in the epic-actioner Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi action-thriller Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. The actress also might star in Malang (2020) sequel being planned by Mohit Suri according recent speculations by gossip mills. She was clicked coming out of the filmmaker’s office few months ago. However, nothing official has been confirmed yet by Mohit or Disha’s team.

