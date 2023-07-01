Home

Disha Patani Sets The Internet Ablaze in Scorching Hot Magenta Blouse And Matching Thigh-High-Slit Gown, Pics

Disha Patani has set the temperature soaring in bold Magenta blouse and matching gown as netizens are left gasping for breath. Pics

Disha Patani Oozes Oomph in Hot Magenta Outfit: Disha Patani always mesmerises her fans and followers with her stunning looks and bold fashion experiments. The actress looks gorgeous in any outfit, be it ethnic or western. Her style statements are always spot-on, which makes her the darling of the paparazzi, entertainment tabloids and portals. Disha’s confident and feisty persona blended with innocence and cuteness makes her public appearances more captivating. The Ek Villain Returns actress slays it by posing candidly for the shutterbugs while fans keep gushing over her beauty. She recently broke the internet as she appeared at the Grazia Millennial Awards.

DISHA PATANI STUNS IN BOLD MAGENTA BLOUSE AND MATCHING GOWN

Disha was papped by the shutterbugs as she donned her sizzling magenta blouse and sexy saree-inspired thigh-high-slit gown of the same colour. The actress has her own unique way of draping a saree or donning a gown. She earlier wore a similar saree at NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) launch. Many compared her sexy avatar to mermaid as well as Princess Jasmine from Disney’s Alladin. Disha looked alluring and scorching hot in her bold magenta blouse and matching gown. She posted her same look from the event on her Instagram handle in a series of sensuous and jaw-dropping photos. Netizens were left gasping for breath as she brought the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality. The actress’s friend Mouni Roy commented, “Sucha stunnerrrerr🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩.” While her rumoured beau Aleksander Alex Ilic wrote, “Slaaaaaaay 😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI’S VIRAL PHOTOS:





Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She is also shooting for her Tamil debut Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, the makers also unveiled Disha’s look from Project K on her birthday. Vyjayanthi movies took to their Instagram handle and captioned their post as, “Wishing @DishaPatani a very Happy Birthday from team #ProjectK.” There are also reports about Malang (2020) sequel being planned by Mohit Suri. She was recently clicked coming out of the filmmaker’s office. However, nothing official has been finalised or confirmed yet.

