Disha Patani Stuns in Sexy Black Strapless Dress: Disha Patani aces the style game as the actor always experiments with her bold and unique fashion statements. Disha always amazes her fans and followers with her hot vacation and workout pictures and videos on social media. The Ek Villain Returns actor posted a picture in a sexy black strapless outfit as she posted the candid picture on her Instagram handle. Disha's hair in the photo is set in soft waves as she applied nude makeup and kohl eyes.

Check out this picture shared by Disha on her Instagram handle:

Disha Compared to Red Wine as Fans Left Mesmerized

Disha exudes an exotic look in the hot and sensuous picture as she completed her look by adding a dash of light brown lip gloss. Disha always gets overwhelmingly positive reactions and praises from rumoured beau Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha. Disha’s sexy look in black strapless dress got the first celeb reaction from Ayehsa as the latter commented, “😍.” A fan wrote, “After seeing you, red wine 🍷 will get intoxicated🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰😍.” Another netizen wrote, “Woww❤️❤️❤️.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut is 'Tiger Shroff Plus Hrithik Roshan' in Dhaakad Trailer 2, Says Ram Gopal Varma, Do You Agree? - Watch Video

Check out the reactions on Disha’s stunning picture:

Disha to Star in Malang Sequel?

Disha has quite a busy year on the work front as her next, Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria releases on July 2022. Disha is also starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Dharma Productions’ action-thriller Yodha that also stars Rashi Khanna. Speculations are rife at the rumour mills that the actor might be starring in the sequel to her 2020 thriller Malang, also directed by Mohit Suri.

