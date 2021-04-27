Mumbai: A day after the release of the sizzling dance song Seeti Maar from the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, actor Disha Patani on Tuesday shared glamorous yet hot videos of her from look tests of her character in the song. In the sizzling video, Disha looks breath-taking as she pulls off both looks with such ease-looking chic is her sexiest blingy outfits. One of the outfits is in all-black grunge athleisure with a black crop top, slouched jeans, black sneakers and metallic chains to give her outfit the bedazzled touch. Disha’s makeup further complements her grunge style with a thick dramatic eyes and perfectly messy wavy hair. Also Read - Netizens Troll Bollywood Celebs as Maldives Suspends Tourists From India

Watch Disha’s BTS video here:



In the song Seeti Maar, Disha Patani fans had gone crazy over her and Salman Khan’s chemistry. She dons not one but three different outfit changes that are a stylish extension of her personality on and off the screen. The music video of the peppy track released on April 26, 2021, on Zee Music Company’s YouTube channel and went on to rake over a whopping 22 million views in less than 24 hours on YouTube alone

Seeti Maar has become the song of the year and if you haven’t watched yet, then check out here. You will definitely groove to its thumping beats with Salman Khan and Disha Patani headlining the electrifying moves:

Alongside Salman Khan, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited. The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay-per-view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.