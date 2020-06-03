It’s just ‘no makeup’ makeup look until you realise who’s behind the camera because we know Bollywood hottie Disha Patani would always add her magic touch to it. Disha is stealing all the glam on Instagram with her latest fresh look. At the difficult times, the Malang actor is staying safe at home, and to beat the lockdown blues, she has shared a new picture to treat all her fans. Also Read - Malang 2: Makers Plan Sequel to Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani Film After Getting No 1 Rank on Netflix

Dressed casually in a sleeveless white top and left tresses open, Disha Patani takes a selfie with no expressions and that's what her fans are loving about it. They are going crazy over her hotness in this picture.

Have a look at Disha Patani’s latest click:

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. She will be next seen in Radhe: Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan. The film also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The Prabhudheva directorial is slated to release on Eid this year. The film will be produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Productions under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It is believed that the film is a remake of Korean drama ‘The Outlaws’ and features Salman in the role of a cop who is on a mission to eradicate underworld gang clashes in the city.