Mumbai: Disha Patani never fails to impress her fans with her hot avatar. She often takes to social media treating fans with her absolutely stunning bikini looks. Once again, the Radhe actor took to Instagram sharing a picture of herself in a strapless bikini.

In the picture, Disha can be seen sitting on a beach, looking away from the camera. She can be seen posing in a strapless pink bikini. Disha captioned her picture with a pink flower. While the picture gained over a million likes in 12 hours, several fans took to the comment section showering love and dropping fire emojis. Even her sister Khushboo Patani called her 'Pinky'. Well, undoubtedly Disha looks absolutely hot, beautiful and sexy.

Disha has been repeatedly sharing throwback pictures from her Maldives vacation. A few days back she shared another picture that stole the internet. In that picture, Disha was seen posing in a sexy bikini with her hair splaying droplets of water in an asymmetric arch.

On the work front, Disha was recently seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She also has Ek Villain Returns along with John Abraham coming up, and will be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama KTina.